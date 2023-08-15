Against All Odds, Someone Actually Got A Production Faraday Future FF91

Do you remember Faraday Future? You know, the electric vehicle startup that started a GoFundMe for itself back in 2018 because it was so close to bankruptcy, it h ad furloughed many of its employees? The EV startup that somehow refuses to die? If not, well, you should know it still exists and has finally delivered its first production vehicle to a customer more than eight years after Faraday Future told MotorTrend its first car would be on sale by 2017.

Faraday Future actually announced the delivery of its first production car two days ago, but we only noticed today. Please forgive us. We were busy covering cars made by companies that we hadn’t completely forgotten about. Hopefully, that’s an understandable oversight, but it’s still one that we shouldn’t have made. Technically, Faraday Future is an automaker, and we should be keeping a closer eye on $300,000 EVs that may or may not make it to production at some point.

If you, like us, had a lot of questions about how legitimate Faraday Future was as a company, don’t worry. The press release for the delivery, which was definitely written by a human and not spit out by a computer, makes it clear that this is a company we should all be taking more seriously. For example, the car is officially called the “Ultimate AI Techluxury FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance.” If that doesn’t inspire confidence in Faraday Future, we don’t know what will. It’s a very serious name from a very serious company.

Additionally, the press release notes that this delivery “marks FF’s entry into its revenue generation stage and the formation of a complete operational closed loop.” And as we all learned in business class, once a company enters the revenue generation stage, it cannot be stopped. Plus, one of the first customers is said to be Jason Oppenheim, a name you might recognize from the Netflix show “Selling Sunset.” If he’s buying one, you just know thousands more people will too.

The demand is definitely already there, too. According to the release, “FF is also actively signing purchase agreements for the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance with additional potential owners and Developer Co-Creators. The Company looks forward to announcing its first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance car owner of the second group of users of its Phase-2 Co-Creation delivery soon.” Oh, and there’s also something about “spire users,” which we tried to look up and still don’t understand. With only an hour to write a post, you can only do so much digging into something that ultimately doesn’t matter.

Just know that Faraday Future still exists, it’s delivered a car and it’s “the pioneer of the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car industry. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven company of intelligent internet AI product.” The game has officially been changed, and the automotive industry will never be the same again.