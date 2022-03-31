*Record scratch*



*Freeze frame*

Yep, that’s a Tesla Model 3 on top of an ambulance. You’re probably wondering how it got into this situation.

Advertisement

Well, let me tell you. It all started when a driver was trying to park their Model 3 in a lot outside a San Diego hospital. That’s when things went wrong.

InsideEVs reports that, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the crash happened when the silly little driver stepped on the accelerator rather than the brake. That right there is a big win for Tesla stans. It means the accident wasn’t the fault of the car’s driver aids or Autopilot. Nope — this time, it was just plain old human error.

It all ended with the Model 3 balancing precariously off an embankment with the front end of it on an ambulance below. Look at all the work that bumper is doing. How’s that for American engineering?



Honestly, it’s an impressive feat considering the car had to be moving fast enough as to not just fall down the side of the wall or nosedive into that space between the amb ulance and the wall.

Luckily, there wasn’t anyone in the ambulance at the time of the crash, but the driver of the Tesla and two passengers were injured. Th ey were all taken to the hospital after the accident. Thankfully, it was right there.

Advertisement

Right here is a full breakdown of what happened from Mike McBridge – the battalion chief from San Diego Fire-Rescue.

This is now the world’s third flying Tesla. T he is the one that Elon Musk sent to space, and the second one is the Model S that went flying after being taken off a jump on a public street. This is, however, the world’s first unintentionally flying Tesla. The driver should be proud.