Police are looking for the driver of a Tesla Model S who launched several feet into the air before crashing into another car in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. It shouldn’t be a difficult feat to nab the $1,000 offered by the Los Angeles Police Department, considering the fact that the video was posted to YouTube and features multiple camera angles showing the destruction.

I know exactly what you want to see, so without further ado, here’s the video:

The video was filmed by automotive YouTuber Alex Choi, who prefaces the video by saying it was an incredibly stupid stunt that could have left people killed.

As Choi tells it, he was hosting a Tesla meetup in Los Angeles when a “random dude” offered to show him the place where David Dobrik jumped his Tesla and then proceeded to do a jump himself “without any warning.”

Here’s how Fox 5 San Diego reports it:

The LAPD said a driver of a rented 2018 Tesla Model S, which was originally identified as a Tesla S-BLM, performed a dangerous stunt near the intersection of Baxter and Alvarado streets around 12:10 a.m. The video shows the Tesla headed toward an intersection at a high rate of speed when it suddenly catches air and then comes down hard on its front wheels. The vehicle then crashed into several trash cans and two parked cars, the LAPD said. The driver of the Tesla abandoned the car and fled the scene.

Choi also filmed the aftermath of the crash, with debris scattered everywhere and several people trying to clean up the mess. It appears that someone removed the car's license plates before anyone could film the Tesla up close.

The LAPD says it has received multiple tips about the person’s identity, someone who has a TikTok handle of @dominykas, known as DurteDom. That person even went so far as to post a video with the caption “LAPD didn’t like my stunt.” He also tagged Gassy, a brand of THC-infused gummy candies.

Whether or not DurteDom was actually the person behind the wheel or is simply someone looking to capitalize on a ridiculous news story in exchange for clicks remains to be seen, as LAPD is still conducting its investigation. But I think it goes without saying: Do not jump your Tesla — especially not a rented one, and especially not where you can cause harm to other people or damage to other vehicles.