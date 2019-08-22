Photo: Mercedes

If you didn’t catch the news, the Audi RS6 Avant—a super-wagon that we Americans were denied for so long—will finally hit our shores in 2020. I didn’t believe it would happen, but I’m happy to be proven wrong. However, if you don’t have the patience or the cash, there is another alternative.



The upcoming RS6 Avant will have 591 horsepower and likely be everything we hope from an uber-Avant. It doesn’t have a Lamborghini V10 anymore, but it’s stupid fast enough that you may not care.

While pricing is yet to be announced, it’s probably a safe bet to assume that it will retail for over $100,000 given that its chief rival, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S, has a starting price of around $110,000. So let’s be real, friends: it’s exciting that Audi will finally throw us a bone, but for many of us the RS6 is going to be out of reach.

However, I would like to remind you that a used E63 wagon can be had for about half of what the RS6 should retail for. Inventory isn’t plentiful, and some might be risky specimens, but it’s hard to argue with the performance for under $60,000.

As of now Autotrader is listing around two-dozen E63 and E55 AMG wagons under the 60 grand mark, many of which have some fairly reasonable miles on them, like this one with just under 30,000 miles on the clock.

For most folks, this is still serious money to spend on a ride. But if you are in the market to drop some cash on a luxury car, it might be time to check the AMG wagon off your bucket list.