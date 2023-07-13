Got A Porsche 718 GT4 RS? You Probably Need The Manthey Racing Aero Kit For It

Listen, friend, if you have the cashish and cachet needed to buy a Porsche 718 GT4 RS, then you will probably be interested in the brand new Manthey Racing kit that Porsche announced for that hardest-core mittelmotor rennwagen on Thursday.

What’s a Manthey Racing kit? Well, it’s a very expensive factory-approved set of aerodynamic and chassis modifications that Porsche claims will double your downforce at 124 mph — you know, right where you’ll feel it on the freeway. Just kidding, this kit was designed specifically with the track day enthusiast in mind, and that speed is easily achievable on a closed circuit, so you will actually benefit from the aero.

The fixed aero stuff is cool and all, but where the Manthey kit really goes into hyperspeed is with the wheel fans. I don’t care what anyone says; wheel fans are amazing on everything, especially the GT4 RS. It gives real race car vibes, and that’s a good thing.

Besides aero pieces, the Manthey kit includes adjustable coilover suspension with increased spring rates over stock. The compression and rebound can be changed without the need for tools, too, which should make dialing stuff in much easier. Race-compound brake pads are available, too but don’t be a dweeb and run these on the street because you’ll have a bad time when you find out they need heat in them to work.



Remember when I talked about this kit being expensive? Well, Porsche and Manthey haven’t released official pricing yet, but a similar kit for the 911 GT3 costs $57,300 before adding the optional lightweight wheels. So, yeah, don’t expect to get this kit on the cheap.

Porsche says the Manthey Racing kit will be available in the U. S. , but it didn’t say when.