A Legendary Drag Race, Building A Cheap First Car, More RC Goodness: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week

Car Culture

This weeks videos have more cool RC miniatures, owners of cars they sold getting their face rubbed in it and some dumb YouTuber moves.

Lawrence Hodge
Image: WhistlinDiesel YouTube

It seems like YouTubes suggestions for me get better each week. Its algorithms must be learning.

This week we have some more RC goodness. My recent discovery of the community of off-road RC cars has led to me discovering something else: RC semi trucks. We also have a video showing just how intricate those off-road models can be. There’s a clean “new” 70 Series Land Cruiser, a former Ford GT40 owner getting his former car rubbed in his face, and an example of how much a YouTuber is willing to spend on those clicks. Check out these videos and more on the best automotive videos on YouTube this week.

A Wild Body Swap

Lamborghini Urus + Chevy Tahoe Body Swap Part 10 - Cutting The Tahoe Body Off

In part 10 of whats likely to be one of the craziest builds I’ve ever seen, TRICKFACTORY CUSTOMS continues the process of body swapping a GMT800 series Chevy Tahoe and a Lamborghini Urus. I have no idea how this is going to come out but I’ll be keeping an eye on this project to see just how bonkers it is when it’s finished.

A Look At How Complex The Off-Roading RC Cars Are

Rc Car Two Speed Gearbox for Land Rover Defender d-110 BRX02 Boom Racing

My recent discovery of the off-road RC car community led me to highlight Maxee RC. He was kind enough to chime into the post and explain that the cars way more complex than you could ever think possible saying that they have features like gearboxes and differentials. In a video he provided, he highlights the complexity with a breakdown of a mini two speed gearbox for a Land Rover Defender RC car. It’s a fascinating watch.

A Legendary Drag Race

WHEN LEGENDS RACE PT 5.. 700HP SKYLINE v SUPRA v RX7 v SILVIA

What do you get when you have some of the most iconic tuner cars from the 1990s and 2000s together with a long strip of asphalt? A drage race for the ages. OFFICIALLY GASSED - OG took an FD Mazda RX-7, an S15 Nissan Silvia, an A80 Toyota Supra and an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R. All are tuned and make 700 horsepower. It all makes for a drag race that could easily be in Fast 17.

Dangerous And Stupid On Display

The Fastest Way to Lose Half a Million Dollars. My Ferrari is Gone.

In a video that I wouldn’t be shocked to discover was staged WhistlinDiesel took his long suffering $400,000 Ferrari F8 and decided to take it hooning through a Texas cornfield. The result was cornhusks clogging air inlets on the Ferrari and both the F8 and the rental bursting into flames and being destroyed. While he claims the video isn’t fake, you can’t really put it past him.

Rubbing It In The Prior Owners Face

Taking my Ford GT40 Back to the Guy Who Sold It To Me... he wasn’t happy

EmeliaHartford somehow stumbled across someone who randomly had a Ford GT40 replica sitting in their back yard that hadn’t moved in over 20 years. She purchased it from the guy of course and proceeded to restore it. In her most recent video, she takes the car back to its previous owner so he can see just good it looks.

A Brand New 70 Series Land Cruiser

Just arrived 😍 The new 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser “ 70 series “ long wheelbase - with price

Check out this effectively brand new 70 Series Land Cruiser that Just New Cars highlights. Looking like something straight out of the 1990s, it comes complete with a cool old school looking body side graphic and a 228 hp 4.0-liter V6. And it’s on sale for the equivalent of just $41,000. Toyota why didn’t you continue to give us the 70 series?!

RC Semi Trucks

GREAT US RC MODEL TRUCK COLLECTION!! RC KING HAULER, GLOBE LINER, CASCADIA, GRAND HAULER

Staying with RC cars, I’ve discovered something else. Apparently there’s another world of realistic detailed RC semi trucks, complete with trailers and little environments modeled for them to drive around in. RC RC RC! highlights some of these and honestly, I think I’ve found a new hole to climb into when I’m bored.

Trying Out Every Generation Of Supra

We Drove EVERY Toyota Supra

The Toyota Supra has been around a long time. It’s currently on its fifth generation and is easily the most advanced Supra yet. But does that make it the best? Donut Media drove them to find out.

A Cheap Neon Build

Father & Son Build a 1999 Dodge Neon Sport for his FIRST CAR on a Budget! [COMPLETE OVERHAUL!]

Chrysler’s Neon is long gone, but that didn’t stop one father and son duo from fixing one up for “first car” duty. Throtl highlights how they found a Neon in decent shape, set a budget and managed to build the son something uniquely cool for cheap.

The CH-R We Won’t Get

IT’S HERE! New Toyota CH-R UK Review PHEV

Toyota killed the small CH-R crossover for in the U.S. for the 2023 model year. It’ll continue on in the rest of the world as a plug in hybrid that shares a platform with the new Toyota Prius. Is it worth missing? After watching this review, it would seem Toyota made the CH-R they should have made in the beginning.

