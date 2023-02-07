Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
A Fully-Loaded 2024 Mazda CX-90 Costs More Than $67,000

The starting MSRP is a much more palatable $39,595.

Collin Woodard
2024 Mazda CX-90
Photo: Mazda

Mazda recently revealed its latest three-row crossover, the 2024 CX-90. Both the exterior and the interior look great, the engine options offer plenty of power, and all-wheel drive comes standard. But at the time of the reveal, Mazda still had yet to announce pricing. That changed today.

Mazda didn’t just release pricing information, though. It also added the CX-90 configurator to its site, which obviously meant it was time to build the most expensive version possible. And after adding every possible option, I ended up with a CX-90 that cost $67,685. That’s more than most people make in a year.

Now, to be fair to Mazda, I got that price by adding a lot of unnecessary accessories to the range-topping CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus. That version starts at $59,950 and in a more reasonable configuration comes out closer to $62,000. But if you do insist on adding everything from a pet ramp to paint protection film, you can quickly add thousands of dollars to the price.

Thankfully, the base CX-90 Turbo Select costs a lot less than $60,000. It actually starts at $39,595 and makes 280 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque from its 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six. From there, Mazda offers the Turbo Preferred, Preferred Plus, Premium, and Premium Plus trims, all with the same engine.

Once you get to the $51,750 Turbo Plus, though, you get a more powerful engine that makes 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. There’s also the Turbo S Premium and the aforementioned top-of-the-line Turbo S Premium Plus.

If you want the plug-in hybrid that makes a system total of 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, the CX-90 PHEV Preferred starts at $47,445. It can also be ordered in two increasingly nicer versions: the PHEV Premium and the PHEV Premium Plus.

Those prices certainly aren’t low, but at the same time, even though the CX-90 Turbo S Premium Plus is pricy, it’s still less expensive than a base BMW X5. An X5 xDrive40i starts at $63,900 and will take thousands of dollars in options to match the loaded CX-90's equipment level. So while that’s a lot of money for a Mazda, it still seems like a relative bargain. We’ll just have to drive it ourselves to find out for sure.

