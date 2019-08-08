Photo: Chevrolet

Recently, iSeeCars.com released another study of cars owners drive the most. It’s still populated largely by SUVs, so what is more fun is examining a list of cars people drive the least. I expected to see Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Aston Martins. I didn’t expect the “some people never drive their Corvettes” stereotype to be so blatantly true.



Here’s the study:

Graphic: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

We’ve seen this before with Corvettes—that many owners drive them very little, or not at all. In some cases it has a lot to do with the base’s demographics. Corvettes today are a hell of a lot more powerful than they’ve ever been, not to mention faster and harder to drive. They tend to attract an older buyer who may be intimidated by that performance, or have trouble getting in and out. Many owners treat them purely as weekend cruisers, and that’s probably extra-true of the convertible models. It’s a trend Chevrolet is trying to reverse with the new C8 Corvette, a car that very much begs to be driven hard.

Yet among the rare and expensive cars on this list, it sort of sticks out.



But then that brings me to the bigger thesis at hand here. Drive your cars, people. Drive them! Cars at meant to be driven. It doesn’t matter if you have a Murciélago or a Corvette. Drive it and enjoy it, don’t baby the hell out it by locking it up somewhere for most of its life. If you do that, then just sell it to someone who will enjoy it.

Anyway, you can take a look at the rest of iSeeCars’ study here, which includes the most-driven cars, most-driven passenger cars, most-driven light-duty pickups and a mileage comparison by body type.

At least these people know what a car is for.