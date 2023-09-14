Nissan's 2024 Frontier Hardbody Is A 1980s Inspired Tribute To The Hardbody Pickup

Nissan has just revealed a new special edition of its Frontier: A 19 80’s inspired retro edition called the 2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody Edition. It was made to honor the beloved compact Nissan hardbody pickup from the 1980s, now applied to its modern truck.

Advertisement

The Nissan D2 hardbody pickup was one of the most popular small trucks of the 1980s. They were durable workhorses and had a decent aftermarket following. It’ s not out of the ordinary to see some slammed and tuned. Most importantly though, they were pretty decent off road. While the current Nissan Frontier is far removed from that compact pickup class, that hasn’t stopped Nissan from paying tribute to these trucks with the 2024 Frontier.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition is for you by paying homage to those hardbody trucks with a bunch of ‘ 80s- inspired styling. Based on the Crew Cab SV 4x4 trim of the Frontier, it gets 17-inch heritage styled wheels riding in all- terrain tires, black fenders and side rails, mirrors, door handles and grille, mud flaps and an excellent looking bed mounted sport bar.



Rounding out the retro look are skid plates, and retro, black graphics on the doors and rear tailgate. If you want one of these things, the package is $3,890 on top of the cost of the Crew Cab SV 4x4. So figure close to or just over $40,000 for this retro inspired pickup. I would have much rather had a cheap compact pickup.



Advertisement

Other Nissan updates for the 2024 Frontier are small. There’s more standard tech, like a three year trial of Nissan Connect Services,, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, available wireless hotspot. Even with the new standard features, pricing for the ‘24 Frontier has only increased $200 to $29,770.