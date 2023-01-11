Jaguar Says Farewell to V8 Sports Cars With the F-Type 75

The Jaguar F-Type 75 is officially coming to the U.S. as the British carmaker bids farewell to internal combustion engines and prepares to become an EV-only brand starting in 2025. The 2024 F-Type 75 and R 75 will constitute the final model year of the F-Type.

Many of Jaguar’s iconic machines follow the rubric set by the XK-120, introduced 75 years ago in 1948 (hence, the “75" model name). Of course, the most memorable Jaguar of all is the E-Type, and the modern F-Type does a good job of updating that classic design. So it’s fitting that the 2024 Jaguar F-Type 75 and F Type R 75 will mark the end of the British big cat as we’ve come to know it: a striking coupe or convertible with a powerful internal combustion engine under the hood, err, bonnet.

Jaguar will release four models of the special-edition car: the F-Type 75 Coupe, F-Type 75 Convertible, F-Type R 75 Coupe and F-Type R 75 Convertible. All four are powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 making 444 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque in the base models and 567 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque in R trim.



That extra power shaves nearly a full second off the R 75's 0-60mph time, clocking in at 3.5 seconds versus the 4.4-second sprint in the standard F-Type 75. All models sold in the U.S. will have quad-tip exhausts and an eight-speed automatic transmission.



The F-Type 75 will be available with either rear- or all-wheel drive, while the R 75 is AWD only. The mechanical updates that are exclusive to the special edition F-Type 75 are all in the chassis, with the model using lighter, stiffer rear suspension knuckles and larger wheel bearings. The R 75 gets new upper ball joints as well to increase camber and toe stiffness. The R 75 will also come with wider, bespoke tires from Pirelli. All F-Type models in the lineup come with 20-inch wheels, but the R 75 gets forged wheels.



Outside of those changes, the F-Type 75 editions are not that functionally different than the standard F-Type. Of course, the special edition models also come with design touches to set them apart, such as the “75 Years” silhouette badge, Giola Green metallic paint and discreet dark-colored Jaguar badges. That feels like a miss because the classic red badge brightens the look, but I suppose stealth fits the big cat theme.

The Jaguar sports cars that came to define the brand in the age of internal combustion get a nice send-off with the F-Type 75. The F-Type 75 will start at $89,900 for a coupe, and the F-Type R 75 starts at $113,000. Convertible models add $2,000. Deliveries for all 2024 F-Type models will start in the spring of this year.

