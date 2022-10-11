Jaguar has a little celebration on its han d. The company is celebrating the final year of the F-Type and 75 years of Jaguar sports cars in 2023 with a couple special editions: the F-Type 75 and the F-Type R 75.



No matter which vehicle you choose, you’ll get Jaguar’s (old) tried-and-true 5.0-liter supercharged V8 which will make 444 horsepower in standard form and 567 horsepower in the R. Both engine options can also be had as either a coupe or convertible. All the cars are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. There’s also a four-cylinder model available, but since we don’t get that in the U.S. who the hell cares? You can think of it as a final goodbye to the Jaguar internal combustion sports car before the brand makes the all-electric switch a few years down the road in 2025.

Jaguar’s ICE sports car journey began — you guessed it — 75 years ago with the XK120 in 1948. When it first came out, the XK120 was the fastest production car ever. Now… not so much.

At first glance, the “75” cars may not look terribly different from standard F-Types. This is especially true because — for reasons known only to God and Jaguar’s marketing department — all of the photos provided are very dark and very blue. It’s hard to know what’s really going on there. But, we’re going to try our best to tell you.



Anyway, 20-inch wheels are now standard on all models. 444-horsepower 75’s will get gloss black five-spoke wheels, and the 567-horsepower “R” will get gloss black diamond-cut 10-spoke wheels. That’s pretty much the only way to tell the cars apart.

On top of that, Jaguar badges that were previously red are now black, and “R” and “R-Dynamic” badges are now black and gray rather than red and green. There are also some 75-specific badges that depict the F-Type’s silhouette.

Underneath the cars, there’s a slightly retuned suspension that changes the rear knuckles, wheel bearings and upper ball joints. The changes were made in an effort to increase that connected steering feel we all love in a car.

If you’re feeling a bit wild, you can even choose to have your F-Type come with carbon ceramic brakes.

So, that’s, uh, pretty much all you get with the 75 editions. Luckily, the F-Type is still one of the best looking and sounding cars on sale today. The cars are available to order now, and Jaguar says deliveries will begin in January of 2023.



Oh, and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but U.S. availability hasn’t been announced quite yet. We’ve reached out to the company, and will update this story accordingly. So, if you want a 75 edition, you may have to wait a little bit longer.