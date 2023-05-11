Space has inspired GMC designers. No, they haven’t created some kind of next-generation propulsion (although that would be cool). Rather the Professional Grade brand is giving the Hummer EV a galactic feel with the 2024 Hummer EV Omega Edition.

Available on the 3X trim of both the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV, the first thing you might notice about the Omega Edition is the great looking blue exterior paint. Called Neptune Blue Matte, GMC says the color was inspired by its namesake. In addition to the all techy goodies that the Hummer EV comes with — like the Watts to Freedom supercar-like acceleration, underbody cameras and skid plate — the Omega Editions get special standard features.

Outside, there’s the Extreme Off Road Package that essentially shields the underbody of the vehicle and black exterior badging with 18 inch gloss black beadlock-capable wheels. The SUV version gets the same wheel as a spare on the rear hatch, which is also covered in the Neptune Blue Matte paint.



Inside there are transparent sky panels, an audio system built into the MultiPro tailgate on the pickup version and High Lux floor insert carpeting.



GMC says that this special edition came about after looking back at the Hummer EVs development. Engineering and design teams called the Hummer EV a “moonshot,” as they didn’t think they could get it done. Buick-GMC global vice president Duncan Aldred thinks the Omega Edition will attract even more buyers to the Hummer EV.

“The HUMMER EV is one of the hottest vehicles on the market today, and it just got even more desirable with the striking and strictly limited Omega Edition. With traffic-stopping design provided by the exclusive, space inspired Neptune Blue Matte1 exterior color with premium blacked-out details, the HUMMER EV Omega Edition will be a standout on every city street while continuing to deliver the capability and groundbreaking performance our customers expect from GMC,” Aldred said in a release.



Those buyers will have to be pretty well off to be able to get one, though. Excluding destination charges, pricing starts at $139,995 for the SUV edition with the 20-module battery; $149,995 will get you into the EV pickup with the 24-module battery. Deliveries will start in Q1 of 2024, with reservations opening first for existing Hummer EV reservation holders.

