The 2024 BMW X5M and X6M Are Only Available in Competition Spec

The 2024 BMW X5 (and, by extension, the X6) looks pretty promising. It skips BMW’s latest tradition of confrontational styling touches on the exterior, which is a good thing. A nd on the inside, it’s downright handsome with its big curved screen. Performance looks good, too, with a peak output of 523 hp from the M60i, but of course, BMW wasn’t going to leave things there. Enter the 2024 BMW X5M Competition and X6M Competition .

As you might expect, the M division has taken the already spicy X5 and X6 and turned them up to full Alfred Molina in Boogie Nights spec, while ditching the non-Competition versions entirely.

The heart of the X5M Competition and X6M Competition is a new(ish) mild hybrid turbocharged V8 engine that produces a claimed 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. BMW is calling this the S68, and if that sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the same unit that’s going in the flagship XM SUV. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic, and the 48-volt hybrid bits are shoehorned into the gearbox, which is cool.

Being an M version of a regular BMW product, most of the chassis is similar to the base X5 and X6, with the addition of retuned dampers, different suspension arms and a different alignment. BMW claims that rear torsional rigidity is improved over the non-M cars, which should make for a more predictable driving experience. BMW also tweaked the steering gear for the M versions.



Braking is important in any car, but it’s even more important in a 600-plus- horsepower heavy SUV. To ensure there are no surprises in this department, BMW M opted to equip the X5M and X6M with six-piston front calipers with 15.6-inch perforated discs in the front and single- floating-piston calipers with 15.0-inch discs in the rear.

Styling for the X5M and X6M is typical for the M versions of things: Take the regular car and make it more aggressive, add blacked-out trim and meaner-looking wheels. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?



The 2024 BMW X5M Competition and X6M Competition will start production in South Carolina in April and retail for a starting price of $123,295 for the X5M and $128,195 for the X6M, both including a $995 destination fee.