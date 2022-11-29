The Audi RS6 and RS7 were already brutally quick, but the new Performance version will boost power even further. For 2024, they now make 621 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 30 hp and 37 lb-ft compared to what they offered previously. There’s certainly nothing wrong with the outgoing version’s 591 hp and 590 lb-ft, but a little extra power is rarely a bad thing.

Audi says it added larger turbochargers to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to squeeze out more power. And it actually does improve acceleration. Audi claims the new Performance models make the run from zero to 62 mph 0.2 seconds faster than before. So it’s not a massive improvement, but at least you know it’s there.

Advertisement

Audi also removed sound insulation, which might not significantly reduce weight but should let in more engine noise. Other changes include a faster-shifting eight-speed automatic and a new self-locking differential. Audi says the diff is lighter and more compact than before, and while the t orque split is normally 40:60 front-to-rear, Audi’s Torque Splitter can send as much as 70 percent to the front and as much as 85 percent to the rear if it detects slippage.

You get 21-inch aluminum wheels standard, but if you want, Audi will happily sell you either a set of 22-inch aluminum wheels or an even more expensive 22-inch lightweight wheel. The lightweight wheels reportedly reduce unsprung mass by 44 lbs. With 285/30 Continental Sport Contact 7 tires and lightweight wheels, Audi claims the updated RS6 and RS7 Performance can now stop from 62 mph 6.5 feet shorter than before.

Audi’s RS Dynamic Package is also included as standard on Performance models, which bumps up the top speed to 180 mph and adds rear-wheel steering. Upgrade to the RS Dynamic Package Plus, though, and you get a 190-mph top speed and ceramic brakes.

Advertisement

You can also now order your RS Performance in metallic or matte Ascari Blue, as well matte Dew Silver. Oh, and there are a few minor interior changes, too, but it’s nothing significant.

Advertisement

Pricing for the U.S. has not been announced, but in Europe, the RS6 and RS7 Performance start at €135,000. It’s never clear exactly how European pricing will translate to U.S. pricing, but it’s probably safe to assume it’ll be well north of the $118,900 Audi charges for the base RS6 and the $120,900 for the RS7.