2023 Toyota Prius Colors, Ranked

Sadly, Canadians get Maximum Yellow, but we Americans don't.

Collin Woodard
2023 Toyota Prius
Photo: Toyota

We weren’t expecting the new Toyota Prius to be cool because why would it be? And yet Toyota surprised all of us with a seriously cool Prius. The plug-in hybrid Prius Prime is the most exciting version since it makes 220 hp and offers 40 miles of all-electric range, but even the regular Prius still has people talking.

If you’re going to order a new Prius, though, you have to decide which color to get. And sadly, at least if you live in the U.S., yellow isn’t an option. But with that disappointing news out of the way, here is how we’d rank the color options on the 2023 Toyota Prius.

6. Midnight Black Metallic

2023 Toyota Prius
Screenshot: Toyota

There’s nothing wrong with black cars in general. They’re fine. But on the Prius, it obscures some of the car’s lines, which makes it the worst choice. You just bought the hot new Prius. Why wouldn’t you get it in a color that shows off how good it looks?

5. Cutting Edge

2023 Toyota Prius
Screenshot: Toyota

There we go. Now we’re getting better. Doesn’t the Prius look nicer when it’s not black? We’re not going to call Cutting Edge exciting or interesting, but at least it’s better than black. Still, you can definitely do better.

4. Guardian Gray

2023 Toyota Prius
Photo: Toyota

Grayscale cars are pretty universally boring color choices, but if you insist on playing it safe, the Prius looks pretty good in Guardian Gray. It doesn’t look good enough to rank any higher, but it’s certainly not a bad choice. Come on, though. Do you really want to play it safe?

3. Wind Chill Pearl

2023 Toyota Prius
Screenshot: Toyota

As far as white cars go, Wind Chill Pearl looks good. It’s a slightly more interesting white than you get on a lot of cars, and it shows off the Prius’s design nicely. There are two downsides, though. The first is that it’s still white, and the second is that it costs an extra $495. Some special colors sell at a premium on the used market, but we don’t see anyone paying extra for a white Prius.

2. Reservoir Blue

2023 Toyota Prius
Screenshot: Toyota

Unlike Wind Chill Pearl, you can get Reservoir Blue without paying extra. But even if the Prius’s white was free, we’d still rank it below Reservoir Blue because blue is just better. We’d love to see Toyota offer a more exciting blue, as well, but maybe that’s too much to ask.

1. Supersonic Red

2023 Toyota Prius
Screenshot: Toyota

In the past, we’d probably have said not to bother getting a red Prius because it’s just a Prius. Especially if you had to pay extra for it. But now? Hell yeah, get a red Prius. Supersonic Red may cost $495, but so what? It’s the hot new Prius, and it looks awesome in red. You’re already spending something like $30,000 on a car, so you might as well throw in another $500 to get The Good Color.

