2023 Toyota Prius Colors, Ranked

We weren’t expecting the new Toyota Prius to be cool because why would it be? And yet Toyota surprised all of us with a seriously cool Prius. The plug-in hybrid Prius Prime is the most exciting version since it makes 220 hp and offers 40 miles of all-electric range, but even the regular Prius still has people talking.

If you’re going to order a new Prius, though, you have to decide which color to get. And sadly, at least if you live in the U.S., yellow isn’t an option. But with that disappointing news out of the way, here is how we’d rank the color options on the 2023 Toyota Prius.