Toyota has finally launched the online configurator for its hotly anticipated hot-hatch GR Corolla. It’s the best way to daydream about a car most of us won’t possibly be able to afford (because of dealer markups).



There are unsurprisingly very few options available for the GR Corolla outside of three major trim levels: Core, Circuit Edition and Morizo Edition. They run the gamut in terms of price. Core starts at $35,900, and the top-dog Morizo Edition starts at $49,900.

Somewhere in the middle is the Circuit Edition ($42,900). That’s where I’ve decided to start my build. No, it isn’t because fictionalized Andy is going to the track. Like most people who buy the GR Corolla, I really have no desire t o do so . It just has a nicer interior than the Core, and it’ll probably be a bit sportier around town. The Morizo Edition is a bit too hard-edged for what I’m looking for. I need my daily to have back seats, especially if it’s a hatchback. I’ll give up the extra power for more seats. Crazy, I know. After all, this is a Corolla. It’s a daily driver, even in my fantasy.

Advertisement

From there we move onto the engine options. There’s only one, the 1.6-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder. It’s a little monster that Toyota says pumps out 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission option you get, as God intended, is a 6-speed manual.



G/O Media may get a commission 41% Off Bosch Brushless Drill/Driver Kit Drill it, drive it

Comes with a powerful hammer drill/driver that uses a brushless motor to deliver a great runtime and excellent power in the face of tough materials, it has a lot of settings, a precision clutch, and an all-metal chuck for enhanced durability and longevity. Buy for $99 from Amazon Advertisement

Now, we’re on to colors. This being a modern car, there are very few. Three, to be exact. We’ve got Ice Cap (white and costs nothing), Heavy Metal (Gray and $425) and Supersonic Red (guess what color that one is and $425). To me, you’d be a fool to go with anything other than red. There are enough gray and white cars out there. This is a hot hatch. Live a little, for chrissake.

Advertisement

With the Circuit Edition, there’s only one interior color: it’s called Cockpit Red. That means the interior is mostly black.

Anyway, onto packages. There are none. Step down to the Core, and you’ll get a handful that prioritize comfort, tech or performance. We’re not interested in that with the Circuit Edition. I am a simple man, I like a simple configurator.

Advertisement

Finally, we get to accessories. There’s all sorts of the usual fair: all-weather floor mats, wheel locks, cargo nets and even an ashtray. I’m only going to add the $289 All-Weather Floor Liner Package. That gets me a cargo liner and floor mats. This is a rally car… in my mind. So, I’ll need to clean it out easily.

Advertisement

Bing, bang, boom. That’s it. I’ve created the perfect GR Corolla. It costs $44,709… before dealer markup. That’s not too bad for a car that started at $42,900. The only options I selected were a red exterior and all-weather floor mats. On top of that there’s a $1,095 destination fee, which brought us to our final price.

So, can you match the brilliance of my GR Corolla? Are you going with the Core model and adding features from there, or are you going to start with the Morizo Edition because you’re a very wealthy person.

Advertisement

Let us know your ideal spec down below!