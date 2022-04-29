The 2023 Nissan Z is here. Four hundred horsepower from a twin-turbo V6, an honest-to-goodness six-speed manual transmission, a body that winks at Z cars of the past without being overly cute about it — this is one of the most promising enthusiast cars to hit the streets this year. I’m currently, at this very moment, flying to Las Vegas to drive it. What do you want to know?

Advertisement

Nissan invited journalists to Las Vegas for a day of driving in the new Z, on the road and the track. I won’t be able to tell you about how the car drives until Monday, May 16th. But until then, hit me with everything you want to know about this car—how it looks, how it drives, how it feels, how it stacks up to the Supra (which just got a manual transmission!) and the rest of the sports-car market.

I’m cautiously hopeful about this car. Yes, it’s built on a modified version of the same platform that underpinned the 370Z, a car that began production in 2009. And yes, the new Z is considerably bigger (nearly five inches longer) and heavier than the 370Z it replaces, gaining nearly 190 pounds depending on spec. And yes: Just like nearly everything else you could possibly want in 2022, the Z’s production has been somewhat delayed due to a shortage of everything. Expect Zs to start popping out sometime this summer.

But I think this car could still be great. It’s getting a huge power bump compared to the old 370Z, along with some major chassis tweaks. And, c’mon, any two-door, two-seat, three-pedal sports car debuting in 2022, when the rest of the automotive world can only seem to crank out crossovers, is a win for enthusiasts.

I’m particularly jazzed on the rear-end styling of this thing. Sure, the nose is a straightforward tribute to the original Datsun 240Z and its sugar-scoop headlights, but the back of this thing is pure 300ZX, and that’s catnip for people my age — people Nissan hopes will line up at dealers to buy this long-anticipated sports car.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% Off Fire TV Stick 4K Streamin' USA

Allows you to use a bunch of streaming services in one place, grants access to live TV thanks to things like YouTube TV, and can be controlled using your voice. Buy for $40 at Amazon

So hop in the comments and tell me what you want me to find out about the 2023 Nissan Z. Big things, small things, stuff you’re curious about. I’ll have all the answers you could ever want on May 16th.