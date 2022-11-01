Mercedes-Benz announced pricing for its electric EQE sedan today, finally giving us a better idea of where it sits compared to its rivals. The base, rear-wheel-drive EQE 350+ officially starts at $74,900 before destination.

In base form, known as the Premium, the EQE makes 288 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. And with a 90.6 kWh battery, it also gets an EPA-estimated 305 miles of range. Mercedes also claims it can charge from 10 percent to full in 30 minutes if you can find a powerful enough charger. On a 240V charger, though, that same charge will take 9.5 hours.

If you want all-wheel drive, the EQE 350 4Matic starts at $77,900. Then there’s the more powerful EQE 500 4Matic, which makes 402 hp and 633 lb-ft of torque. That version starts at $85,900 and adds rear-wheel steering.

Advertisement

Standard features include a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen and a 12.3-inch driver display, as well as a Burmester sound system, ambient lighting, heated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The navigation system will also set your route based on charger availability and the car’s energy consumption to make longer drives more manageable.

Like the larger EQS sedan, each version of the EQE sedan with increasingly luxurious Exclusive and Pinnacle packages. The Exclusive package costs an additional $2,100 and adds augmented reality navigation and active ambient lighting. It also unlocks the Driver Assistance option.

G/O Media may get a commission Fandom friendly MobyFox Wear your fandom on your sleeve.

MobyFox’s officially-licensed bands and custom watch faces are homages to fandoms spanning decades—from The Beatles, to Black Panther. Buy at MobyFox Advertisement

The Pinnacle package, meanwhile, costs $3,500 more than the Exclusive ($5,600 more than the Premium). It adds four-zone climate control, a head-up display, and unlocks several other premium options.

Mercedes says the EQE sedan will begin arriving in the fall of 2022, but considering it’s already November, that should basically be any day now.