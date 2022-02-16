Mercedes-AMG just got a whole lot quieter. The company revealed its latest offering, the AMG EQE. It is, of course, the AMG variant of their EQE sedan, which itself is sort of an EV variant of the E-Class.

It’s now the company’s second EV AMG car, after the AMG EQS 53 was released a few months earlier.

Just because it doesn’t have a thumping twin-turbo V8 under the hood and is shaped like a jelly bean, does not mean it isn’t a speed monster. The standard AMG EQE comes with 617 HP and 701 lb -f t of torque. Don’t worry if you feel those numbers aren’t quite enough for you. If you’re feeling particularly racy you can opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus package that bumps horsepower and torque to 677 and 738, respectively.

With the package, the EQE 53 can silently get to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds – that’s 0.2 seconds faster than the normal 53. Top speed is also bumped up from 137 to 149 mph. All this power is stored in a 90.6 kWh battery pack that’s made up of ten modules totaling 360 pouch-type cells. Their chemistry is less reliant on cobalt, which is a good thing. Benz says the battery is just 10 percent cobalt, 10 percent manganese and 80 percent nickel.



A 90.6 kWh battery may be big for a car, but it’s nothing compared to the beastly batteries inside the latest batch of EV trucks.

The EQE 53 can also charge at a maximum rate of 170 kW. According to Mercedes, that’s good for giving the car 112 miles of range in just 15 minutes. They also say the car’s range will be up to 321 miles. Take that with a grain of salt, because the EPA has yet to test it.

A few other highlights: The AMG EQE comes standard with rear steering, 20- or 21-inch wheels, a faux-Panamerica grille (since it doesn’t need one) as well as a unique steering wheel and sports seats.

I said earlier that the AMG EQE travels in silence. Well, that’s not necessarily the case. The car comes with the AMG Sound Experience. Basically, it’s a soundtrack for the outside and inside of the car meant to “emotionally enhance the dynamic driving experience.” Basically, it makes cool Jetson-like noises as it accelerates.

It may not be AMG’s signature V8 rumble, but it’s something we’re going to have to get used to. This is the future of Mercedes performance.