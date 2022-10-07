The Kia Telluride is getting more expensive for its latest release as Kia continues its slow ascent through the price range. Compared to the outgoing model, the 2023 Kia Telluride will cost an additional $2,64o due to a price bump across the entire Telluride lineup and a small hike in delivery charges.



Thanks, global supply chain. I guess it was about time we threw cold water on the throng of SUV fans who’ve snapped up the Kia Telluride like it was the last third-row SUV on Earth. I just didn’t think the cold water would come from Kia itself through a price hike. Not like it’s going to stop many buyers, anyway.

Despite the new Telluride keeping its standard 3.8-liter V6 engine, which makes 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, Kia is charging more money for it: the 2023 Kia Telluride will start at $37,025 including delivery, whereas the 2022 Kia Telluride started at $34,385. The price of delivery only went up by $40, meaning the new Telluride costs $2,600 more before destination charges.



Obviously, the popularity of Kia’s full-size SUV can explain some of the price difference between the 2022 and 2023 Telluride. And the price increase is also related to lack of raw materials and carmakers struggling with freight and global shipping these last few quarters.

But the big reason the 2023 Kia Telluride will cost more is that Kia is touting the off-road capability of its SUV with two new trim levels: the X-Line and X-Pro. Indeed, the South Korean Carmaker opens its announcement of the new Telluride by saying the SUV “is ready for adventure,” and that the big Kia will “appeal to drivers who enjoy going off the beaten path.”

The X-Line and X-Pro trim levels — as Kia calls them despite these being more like packages — will be available on Telluride models starting at EX. The base model Telluride LX and immediate upgrade model Telluride S will not get the new packages. The Telluride LX and S, however, will still be available with AWD. The X-Line and X-Pro packages are available only on Telluride EX, SX and SX-Prestige.



The new trim levels add a premium ranging from $1,395-$2,395 depending on which model and trim you compare them to, which is quite a bit to pay for the “soft-roader” upgrades. The X-Line and more expensive X-Pro add all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels, boost the Telluride with 8.4 inches of ground clearance and give the SUV improved approach and departure angles.

These new add-ons make the 2023 Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD (what a silly name) the most expensive Telluride, starting at $54,120 including delivery. For reference, the most expensive outgoing model was the 2022 Kia Telluride SX-P, which started at $48,185 including delivery. Meaning that the Telluride’s off-road glow up will cost an extra $5,935. Call it $6,000.



The new Telluride gets a few upgrades on top of the optional off-road trim levels; the latest model has a refreshed interior with available dual 12.3-inch infotainment screens (compared to the previous model’s 10.25-inch screen) and a few other standard features. But a starting price that’s $2,600 higher and top model that’s $6,000 more, is...a lot. Even for the massively popular Telluride.

