If you’re American and you’re in the market for a new car, chances are you’ve considered a Honda CR-V at some point. The big Honda has been basically the best-selling car in the best-selling segment for years now. So any update to the SUV had better be good if it wants to keep its sales records.



Now, Honda is preparing to rollout the all-new 2023 CR-V, which it says will start hitting dealerships across the U.S. later this month. As with past generations of the SUV, Honda will also offer a hybrid powertrain, which we’re heading to California to try out.

The new CR-V Hybrid was unveiled in July and shares the same updated styling as the rest of the range. That means it’s the same longer, wider body with the boxier look that’s rolling out with the new model. Inside, the car boasts more legroom and a redesigned instrument panel.

While I’m sure all those tweaks and changes will be lovely, it’s the new hybrid powertrain that’s the real talking point in the 2023 model. The CR-V Hybrid will be available as an all-wheel-drive Sport or Sport Touring spec, and a two-wheel drive Sport model, each of which claims to manage 37, 37 and 40 mpg respectively.



That efficiency is down to an all-new fourth-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system, which Honda has paired with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in the new CR-V.

On top of that new styling, updated interior and all-new hybrid powertrain, the sixth-generation CR-V will no doubt pack in all the niceties you’ve come to expect from Honda. So, what do you want to know about driving this all-new SUV?

With a starting price of $32,450 for the 2WD model and $33,950 for the AWD variant, what questions do you want answering about Honda’s latest CR-V?