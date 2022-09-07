As we stare down the barrel of the return of early-2000s fashion, there’s a lesson we need to learn from the decades since: All of us, in those days of the new millennium, wore too many accessories. There was no reason, no moral defense for layering multiple belts. It was wrong, and we should never repeat it. Cars, however, can get away with a bit more. Take, for example, the new 2023 Civic Type R and all its understated design language. A car like that needs a few accessories to make it stand out from the pack. Luckily for those buyers, Honda’s accessories division has the solution — as long as you’re in Japan.

The Japanese-market Honda ACCESS division seems proudest of its dry carbon rear wing — after all, it shaves an incredible two pounds off the Civic’s rear end. As for the rest of the exterior, Honda is currently only offering one additional accessory: A set of red mirror caps. T he subtle exterior you get from the factory is the one you’re stuck with. At least , until J’s Racing gets a hold of the new Type R.

The interior of the FL5 Civic, however, gets a few more options for customization. ACCESS has a wealth of garnishes, lights, and protective films to make your Type R’s cabin unique. For more functional upgrades, there’s a leather-wrapped shift knob, a luggage tray, and even a wireless smartphone charger for the center console.

Honda will also sell you an entirely new horn for the Civic Type R, dubbed the Eurohorn. It appears to include two separate physical horns, possibly making for some kind of Hella Supertone-style dual-note setup. No word as of yet regarding a possible Eurovi sion sponsorship, or entry, for the horn.

Honda may not be offering a wealth of exterior customization options for the FL5 Type R just yet , but the automaker is providing enough interior accessories to make your daily touchpoints a bit nicer. As for the outside, if you want something a bit louder, you’ll just have to wait for the aftermarket to step in.