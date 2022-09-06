If you were hoping to get your hands on a 2023 Corvette Z06, too bad. You may just have to wait for the 2024 books, as Motor1.com confirms with GM that Z06 orders are completely full.

What’s wild about this is that orders for the new Z06 only opened in July. So now, less than two months later, GM confirms they’re closed. The automaker said that with the high demand it’s taking a different approach with the mid-engine Z06.



To meet exceptionally strong demand, Chevrolet is executing a metered launch for the 2023 Corvette Z06. As such, build allocation for calendar year 2022 is now filled. We will keep our dealers and customers posted when we are ready to schedule additional orders for production.” Customers can still place Z06 orders with dealers; however, they won’t move forward in the system to be built in 2022.

Advertisement

The Z06, debuted in the fall of 2021, is highly anticipated, and the drama surrounding dealers and markups shows it. Pricing ranges from $106,395 to $127,235 to start. Typically, these six-figure prices mean nothing with a vehicle like this, except o wners and potential owners on the Corvette forums are already discussing dealer pricing. M any are outraged to find that the Z06 is commanding McLaren-like pricing . I guess you have to pay to play, whether it’s a Euro-built mid- engine vehicle, or one made in the U.S.A.



