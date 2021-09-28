Remember how excited you were when we found out that in 2022 there’s going to be a new Integra? Sure you do, moments like that stay with you and, besides, it was only like a month ago or so. Well, thanks to Twitter, we just got a look at the new 2022 Integra, and I’m happy to say it’s not the 2022 Integra we were talking and or thinking about. I’ll explain.



It’s not that the 2022 Integra isn’t an Integra, because it absolutely is. It’s just not an Acura Integra or even a Honda Integra in the way you were probably expecting .

Instead, this is a Guangzhou-Honda, and their take on the new Civic, because the real new Civic is made by Dongfeng Honda, in keeping with Chinese Auto Industry tradition of making everything super confusing thanks to the mandated partnerships foreign automakers have to forge with local companies.

As a result, the first new Integra to hit the market again after all these years is a somewhat re-styled four-door Civic with a 1.5-liter turbo making about 180 horsepower, and (according to speculation from several sources) bolted to a CVT transmission I bet most of you readers wouldn’t really like, anyway.

So, consider this post just a little warning for all of you excited for the new Integra: don’t be fooled! We live in a world of multiple Integras now, and you need to stay on your toes so you know which one to properly pine for. It is not this one, which is not available for you to buy, though, I guess, pine away.



I hope this helps.