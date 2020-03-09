2021 Ford Bronco Sport: This Is It

Screenshots submitted by Jalopnik reader. Screenshots taken from bronco6G.com

The very first undisguised photos of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport—the “mini Bronco”—have leaked onto the online forum bronco6G.com. Here’s our very first look at Ford’s competition for the Jeep Renegade.

A Jalopnik reader sent us these screenshots of a forum post on bronco6g.com, though the photos appear to have been deleted from that thread and put onto the Bronco Sport Forum. The screenshots from our reader show details of the highly-anticipated mini-Bronco that we’ve never seen before in any spy photographs of the prototype vehicles.

The SUV will be called the Bronco Sport, per the badge on the back, which looks very square and upright:

This post is being updated