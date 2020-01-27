2021 Ford Bronco: Here Are Some Spy Shots

The New Bronco has been coming for seemingly as long as humans have been connected to each other through the internet. Ford really likes teasing this one out, as people are excited by the prospects of an off-roady SUV from the Blue Oval with the kind of capabilities to directly take on the Jeep Wrangler. This spied Bronc’ looks 100% ready for a rumble on the Rubicon.

First things first, this off-road utility monster is all about the right tires. With a set of light truck 315/70-17 Goodyear Wrangler Territory MTs—the same size, but a different compound from what the Ford F-150 Raptor wears—this Bronco looks ready to rock.

The car’s camouflage does prevent us from seeing exactly what the Bronco will look like in production sheetmetal, but we can get a good idea of the truck’s shape. Obviously this is a throwback design the likes of Land Rover’s new Defender with more curves and soft edges than the original. You can see, however, that it will have a relatively upright grille and windshield with high slab sides.

The top and rear have been covered by giant padded camo, but we get the feeling that a flat top and chunky rear are the look to go with for the Bronco. Perhaps that chunky padding is covering something more exciting. By not hard-mounting the CHMSL on the roof, does this mean that the Bronco will offer a soft-top version? Oh please, oh please!

You can see that the spare tire will be rear hatch mounted, like the Wrangler, to increase departure angle over having the spare mounted under the bumper. This looks ready for prime time, as an add-on CHMSL peeks out over the top of the tire.

You can also see the round LED surrounds of the headlights with a couple of LED daytime running light bars branching out toward the center of the grille. That grille does peek out a bit in a few of these shots, looking typically Ford. Based on what we’ve seen in previous Bronco “leaks” it looks like the front will have a B R O N C O font in the front similar to the Raptor’s F O R D insignia.

One thing is for sure, the Bronco is almost ready for prime time, and we’d just love it if Ford would finally release the damn thing. In the meantime, check out these spy shots and dream of a Bronco-filled future.

