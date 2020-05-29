2021 Ford Bronco 7-Speed Manual May Be A 6-Speed With A Low Gear: Report

Photo : Jalopnik ( SPIEDBILDE )

A seven-speed manual transmission for the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco has been reported by a tipster with access to exclusive images of the new truck’s center stack, giving more evidence that Ford really is taking the fight all the way to Jeep’s doorstep. It’s what everybody wanted.

I can’t share the images here, but you can go take a gander for yourself over at The Fast Lane Car. Their tipster sent in an image of what appears to be an as-of-yet unreleased Ford infotainment center stack. The large screen appears to be approximately 12 inches, and it sits above a familiar F-150 button stack.

Here’s more from TFLC:

Our source did provide a clear enough image to make out some of the options you’ll get with the 2021 Ford Bronco by way of the buttons on the center stack. Immediately below the infotainment display (showing what is most likely Ford’s SYNC 4 system), there are buttons for a 360-degree camera system, automatic stop/start and a button to disable the parking sensors. Dual-zone climate control also makes an appearance, as does heated seats. However, ventilated seat buttons aren’t here as they were on the F-150. There does appear to be some blank space on either side for a button, so it may just not be an option on this trim level.﻿



More important than the buttons you’ll be pushing is the TFLC source’s claims about the supposed seven-speed manual transmission fitted on the new Bronco. The prospect of a seven-speed in the new Bronco has been rumored since as far back as fall of 2018.

It may actually be a transmission with six forward gears, and a low gear for crawling, according to the tip. Unfortunately, their tipster didn’t get an image of that somehow, so we have to consider taking their word for it still.

This information does match a PowerPoint slide from the manufacturer of the Bronco’s transmission, Magna, which describes a manual transmission capable of different arrangements, including one with a seventh “crawler” gear. Its standard torque rating is up to 443 lb-ft.

Screenshot : Magna

Autoblog points out it could potentially pair well with the Bronco’s rumored 325 horsepower, 400 lb-ft of torque 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 powertrain from the F-150 pickup.

The new TFLC report also indicates Ford may offer two different tire options, one narrow for street and a larger profile for off-roading, supposedly measuring 255-millimetres and 285-millimetres respectively. The larger width would match the tires on the 17-inch wheels available with the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, TFLC points out.

Ford planned on already revealing its Wrangler-wrangling full-size Bronco, but the current state of the world has kicked that down the road. Ford previously said the reveal would still take place this spring, and to stay tuned for a date announcement.

