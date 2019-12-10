2021 Chevrolet Suburban And 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe: Here They Are

Chevrolet just debuted the new 2021 Chevy Suburban and Tahoe at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. We can’t give you many details on what’s different under the skin, but we can show you the skin itself. Behold the new Suburban and Tahoe. Update: We have det ails. Th ere’s a diesel engine, an updated rear suspension design, and some serious changes in overall size.



The big news for the 2021 Chevy Suburban and Tahoe is the independent rear suspension taking the place of the solid rear axle, and also the available 3.0-liter diesel Duramax inline-six making 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Other engine options include a 355 horsepower, 383 lb-ft 5.3-liter V8 and a 420 horsepower, 460 lb-ft 6.2-liter V8. All motors are mated to 10-speed automatic transmissions .

The powertrains are the same as those found in the latest Silverado 1500, with which the Tahoe and Suburban share a number of architectural components. “Share where it makes sense,” Chevy told journalists at a press event on Tuesday. Though the Tahoe and Suburban have a largely different exterior and interior than the Silverado 1500 , the SUVs do share a windshield and steering wheel with the truck , company representatives said . Plus, cooling systems, powertrains, front suspension designs, steering parts, and floor pans are also common.

T he new independent rear suspension, shown above, is comprised of a long arm reaching rearward from outside of the frame rail ahead of the rear axle , plus three lateral arms, a sway bar, and a spring/ damper . The setup should yield improved ride and handling over a solid axle . On top of that, the independent rear suspension apparently allows for increased interior volume, since there’s less space needed accomm odate the travel of a large stick- axle.

The downside is that the independent rear suspension adds weight, though according to a Chevy engineer, the vehicles’ 50 to 200 pound curb weight increase can mostly be attributed to overall changes in vehicle dimensions . Compared to the outgoing model, t he Suburban’s wheelbase is up 4.1 inches and its overall length has grown by 1.3 inches. The Tahoe is up 6.7 inches in overall length and 4.9 inches between the axles.

Chevy claims significant increases in rear passenger legroom and cargo volume for both vehicles. Here’s a look at the cargo area and third-row of the new Suburban:

And here’s a look at the cargo area and third row area of the Tahoe:



Other fun features include optional air springs with Magnetic R ide C ontrol, though coil springs with M agnetic R ide C ontrol and just a standard passive coil spring/damper setup are also available. The interior gets a standard 10-inch touchscreen, there are 12.6-inchers available in the rear, plus an eight-inch instrument cluster and a 15-inch head-up display also on offer.

Here’s a look at the dashboard of the Tahoe and Suburban (in that order):

Perhaps the most exciting news is the fact that the Z71 Tahoe now looks significantly different than other trims.

The chin has been lopped off (it reminds me of the Colorado ZR2) to allow for a larger approach angle, all-terrain tires get wrapped around 20 -inch wheels , a front skid plate bridges the ga p between the lower fascia and the front suspension mounting points , red tow hooks look good at the base of the chin , and the exterior gets “black and black-chrome. .. accents.”



Here are more photos of the new Suburban and Tahoe from the reveal :

Update Dec. 11 12:36 P.M. ET: This post has been updated with additional information about the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.