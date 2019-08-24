Photo: Audi

In 1995, British stocks were hot and the FTSE 100 was on fire. Before 1996 came in, the index was up nearly 500 points and the growth curve was only steepening. If you were in the markets, you were trying to grab your piece and enjoy it. You were trying to show off just how well you’d made out.



For the star of our ad, the image he’s made out of his career in finance is everything. “If you’ve got it, flaunt it” he says, and that’s really all you need to know about him, not that he wouldn’t talk your ear off in a hotel bar about how he’s “been in this game a long time” and that he knows where you really should be putting your money in this market. He’s in your face. He’s got it all figured out. He’s beaten the game.

And that’s why he doesn’t buy the Audi. In a snap reversal, our star doesn’t actually own the car being advertised, even though he certainly drives it like he does. He just took it out for a bit of a test drive, but he never could be seen in something as staid and sensible as an A4. It just wouldn’t do.

In 1995, Audis weren’t ‘roided-out wide-body mega-wagons. They were practical FWD-based sedans for families that could make it through a board game without a tantrum, that separated their recycling even before it was mandatory. Things certainly have changed on that front, but there are plenty of ‘90s Audis out there if the anti-finance bro image is still what you’re after.