The 15 Greatest Motorsport Liveries of All Time, Ranked

1. Castrol



Perhaps my putting Castrol in the No. 1 spot is controversial, but hear me out. As Alitalia proved, white, green and red have a tendency to pop on race cars. Toyota just so happened to be building some of the coolest race cars in the world in the mid ’90s, between its rally-winning (and rally-cheating) Celicas, and of course the Castrol Tom’s lineage of GT500 Supras. And while Castrol and Toyota go far back, the oil company’s tie ups with other brands — Honda, Ford, you name it — never missed. There have been dull Martini liveries, and the Gulf paint job has been cheapened by McLaren’s refusal to stop putting it on road cars. But I don’t know if there’s ever been a bad-looking car with Castrol sponsorship. That’s why it’s the best.