We did it, folks. September is officially here, the pumpkin spice products are out in full force, and maybe, just maybe, we can all catch a break from this heat. While some of us are preparing for hell bracing ourselves to hit the roads or the skies to our Labor Day weekend destinations, many of us are sticking close to home. Or really, just staying home.

I personally love a good, long weekend because at some point, I’m going to sit down and dedicate an unhealthy number of hours to catching up on shows, movies, or saved videos on YouTube.

Lucky for some of you, this weekend may treat you to some nice(r) weather, so why are you inside binging media? Then there are the rest of us, living in an even more hellish version of Death Valley, with less of the scenic desert landscape, more dead grass, melting pavement and unbearable humidity. Hello air conditioning!

So, if you find yourself at a loss of what to watch and your typical streaming services just aren’t cutting it (or are too expensive)... open up ye old YouTube, and enjoy some of these posted gems.