Building cars is a weird business. It’s also an incredibly expensive one, with loads of complexities and potential inefficiencies. When a company figures out how to make money doing something, they don’t want to change. It’s for that reason that automakers sometimes sell previous-generation models alongside their just-released counterparts.
Today we’ve compiled a list of 10 recent examples of this phenomenon. A few are still on sale today, but most are examples from prior years. Care to hazard a guess at which of today’s models could live alongside their future replacement?