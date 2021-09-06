Inspired by Zero’s 2019 factory-entered Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race bike, the company has released a package for its sport naked SR/F electric motorcycle called Quickstrike. The pack is aimed to “elevate this model to new heights.” The package is more or less aesthetic, as its weight savings are negligible on a 500 pound motorcycle. Limited to only 100 examples, and looking cool as hell, the Quickstrike pack is pretty cool, though.

So what all does this Quickstrike pack include, then? You get a nice black aluminum flyscreen that looks pretty cool and should keep some of the wind off your helmet. Matching black anodized mirrors and lever guards continue the aesthetic improvements. Smoked lens LED front and rear blinkers also look rad. So where are the weight improvements? Like I said, they’re minimal. You’ll get a set of matte carbon fiber fenders front and rear to drop a few ounces. You also get a set of rear swingarm spools, so you’ll be able to use a rear wheel stand. Theoretically you could drop the weight of the side stand if you only use the rear stand.

“When Zero launched the transformational SR/F, the entire market shifted,” said Chris Metcalfe, VP of Marketing for Zero Motorcycles. “The significance of a single motorcycle all of a sudden validating an entire category of Powersports is unheard of, so we wanted to make a custom package that was just as special as the bikes it was made for.”

While some of the items in the package will be available separately from Zero dealers in the near future, the only way to get all of these parts together is to order the Quickstrike pack for $999. Everyone who orders the full package will also get a Quickstrike badge for the bike, as well as a lapel pin (!) for your helmet bag or whatever.

If I wasn’t so fixated on the idea of getting a leftover 2020 LiveWire to turn into a track bike, I might consider an SR/F. I’d probably start with the Quickstrike pack. There is probably a good amount of weight to be found in the SR/F by deleting the rear fender, passenger pegs, headlight, etc . With a nice set of lightweight track wheels and some slicks, this could be a wicked track day machine.

