Zero Teases New Supermoto; I've Ridden It, What Do You Want To Know?

A few years ago Zero Motorcycles and Huge Design SF worked together to develop a concept motorcycle for the 2019 One Moto Show in Portland (below). It was a smash hit that everyone, including myself, was absolutely blown away by. While it had some obviously not-ready-for-primetime features, like the unergonomic flat seat, lack of rear fender, and CNC-machined aluminum bodywork, it was way too pretty to ignore. Now, Zero is finally bringing that gorgeous machine to the masses as the Zero FXE.

Huge Design had talked about selling SM evolution bodywork kits for existing Zero models, but conversations quickly died down and word eventually got out that Zero had purchased the rights to the design. In a teaser unveiled on social media Thursday morning, the electric motorcycle company from Scotts Valley, Calif. gave the world a taste of what the FXE would look like. A lot of the SM flavor is there, but given a few concessions for production design.

I’m not allowed to say much more about the bike right now, so you’ll have to wait for my full review which drops at the same time as the bike, on July 13th. For now, I’ll just say that it’s a fetching machine, and one that you’ll definitely want to read more about. I’m extremely excited about this machine. I know I say that a lot when I am fresh off a press launch, but this is extremely up my alley.

So, what do you want to know about Zero’s new urban-focused supermoto? I won’t be able to answer those questions for a little while longer, but I’ll do my best to get to all of them in my review. So ask away in the comments below. Don’t tell anyone I said this, but... It’s a good bike.