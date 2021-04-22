Zero Is Turning 15 And Celebrating With Five Limited Edition DSRs

Image : Zero Motorcycles

Way back in 2006 a former NASA engineer who had done some design work for Bay Area bicycle companies figured out a way to make electric motorcycles somewhat viable. Fifteen years later, that company is known as Zero and it builds some of the most technologically-advanced electric motorcycles in the world. The DSR has proven to be among the company’s most successful models, and to celebrate fifteen years of electrified two-wheeling, as well as the fact that today is Earth Day, Zero teamed up with the National Forest Foundation to offer five new colors inspired by the people’s parks.

Advertisement

Image : Zero Motorcycles

Back in 2006 the company was known as Electricross, and its first model — the Drift — was a combination of mountain bike and motorcycle parts fitted with a commercially-available DC motor from a washing machine. The Drift weighed a hundred pounds less than a similarly-sized Honda CRF150 and had twice the go-fast with 19 horsepower and 50 pound-feet of torque. With four lead-acid batteries onboard, range was not its strong suit, but it was quick and a lot of fun.

Image : Zero Motorcycles

I recently tested Zero’s DSR for a few months and while it wasn’t the perfect motorcycle, it was a damn good one. I didn’t particularly like the black colorway of the Black Forest model I was on, but these 15th anniversary bikes are available in five nature-inspired colors; green, orange, tan, white, and black. If you get white or black you’ve chosen incorrectly.

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

Image : Zero Motorcycles

“Zero was founded with a passion for off-road motorcycles that could be ridden in the Santa Cruz Mountains. It has been our mission to transform the riding experience with pure electric vehicles, and a passion for conservation is deeply rooted in our DNA,” said Sam Paschel, Zero Motorcycles CEO. “Our bikes are an incredible way to experience off-road riding, including in America’s National Forests, and we stand with the National Forest Foundation in their mission to guarantee access to those lands for future generations.”

Advertisement

Image : Zero Motorcycles

These 15 th Anniversary models are powered by Zero’s Z - Force 75 - 7 motor capable of 116 ft- lb of torque, 70 hp, a top speed of 102 mph, and up to 163 miles of range per charge and sell for $15,495. In celebration of Earth Day, Zero will hand $500 of that price tag directly to the National Forest Foundation.

Advertisement

I just love these little graphics they mad e, don’t you? Very twee. The desert-inspired orange is obviously the one I gravitate toward. I love loud colors, and I love the desert.