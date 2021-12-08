Zak Brown is best known these days for being the head of McLaren Racing, but he’s got his fingers in a lot of different motorsport pies. Brown also co-owns United Autosport, which is currently partnered with two other iconic international names Walkinshaw Racing and Andretti Autosport to form the Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars team down under. That team employs one Chaz Mostert, who partnered with Lee Holdsworth to take the Bathurst 1000 victory from pole this weekend.



Earlier this year Brown made bargains with McLaren drivers Patricio O’Ward and Daniel Ricciardo that they could get a Formula One test and a drive in his ex-Dale Earnhardt NASCAR stocker respectively — if they performed as well as he knew they could. With O’Ward nearly taking the IndyCar championship and Ricciardo securing McLaren’s first F1 victory in several seasons, Brown has had a lot of good will to pay back.

When Mostert was interviewed post-victory he quipped “We never really settled on anything, but I reckon he [Brown] owes me now for sure,” Mostert said. “I’d better have a look through his garage and work out what I want to drive.” To which second-place finisher James Moffat replied that Brown owned his father Allan’s 1970s Chevrolet Monza which raced in the Sports Sedans championship.



Brown confirmed in a tweet (above) that he not only owned the car, but the offer was absolutely on the table. I’m not an Aussie with a deep connection to the Sports Sedans championship, but I reckon this would be a pretty cool car to drive around for a while. Those old DeKon Engineering Monzas were pretty special, what with a 650 horsepower small block up front in a massive widebody tubeframe machine. Yeah, I reckon that’d be alright.

Zak Brown is having a pretty damn good year as a racing team boss, I gotta say. So if it takes dangling some seat time in a vintage car in front of his drivers to help get them to winner’s circle, it’s probably an easy trade off to make.