Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Car Crashes

YouTuber Wrecks His Mini GP The Same Day It Was Delivered By Hooning It Around His Yard

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Car Wrecks
Car WrecksMini JCW GPYouTube
17
Save
Screenshot: YouTube

I’ll admit that I wasn’t familiar with Pog, a French YouTuber who appears to have a lot of Euros, a large model of TinTin’s moon rocket and an interesting collection of cars, with what looks like some Ferraris, a Porsche 918, and at least one Renault Kangoo. He also has a limited edition Mini John Cooper Works GP, but he, um, rolled it in his backyard.

Advertisement

He did manage to drive it about 14 miles before he wrecked it, at least.

The Mini GP seems like a lot of fun—over 300 horsepower, massive rear wing, go-kart handling, and I can absolutely understand the urge to go batshit with it all over your lawn, especially if you have a gardener to clean up your mess afterward, as this guy does.

Advertisement

Of course, driving on a lawn means the lawn gets pretty torn up, which leads to what happens here, about 9:26 in:

Ooof. Now, it’s possible this was all staged, but I’m not so inclined to think it was. First, the moments of realization have the sort of subdued slow-burn of an actual, unplanned disaster, and not the overdone histrionics of a YouTuber faking it.

G/O Media may get a commission
Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free
Atlas Coffee Club
Illustration for article titled YouTuber Wrecks His Mini GP The Same Day It Was Delivered By Hooning It Around His Yard
Screenshot: YouTube

Plus, it’s not like just buying a brand-new Mini (I don’t think they really get delivered in a crate full of styrofoam peanuts, but still) and then whipping it around your yard like a loon wouldn’t have been enough for a clicky video. I feel like that was the plan here, and the wreck, while making the video significantly more interesting, wasn’t part of the original program.

Advertisement

Either way, though, Mr. Wealthy Frenchman here definitely bought a Mini, got it delivered, and rolled it almost immediately, without leaving home.

That’s a full day.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

All The Wacky Submarine Terms You Never Knew You Wanted To Know

The F-117 Stealth Fighter Program Actually Had A 'Klingon Cloaking Device'

Brand New AC-130 Ghostrider A Total Loss After Going Inverted While Out Of Control

Idiots Have Made My Life Harder Once Again

DISCUSSION

xharrymosherx
HarryMosher

He hired a stuntman to deliberately crash that car. He is known to have done a few fakes in the past, like pretending to have connected his aventador to some xbox controllers to play forza.
He’s wearing a red short for the whole thing, but the inside shot when the car crash, whoever is driving wears a black short/pants.

at 9:34, you can actually see him with his red shorts through the window on the left side. Use < > in youtube to go frame by frame