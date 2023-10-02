Youtuber Jailed On Piracy Charges Has 57-Vehicle Collection Auctioned Off By Feds

A once popular Youtuber who was known for buying a bunch of cars and showcasing them on his channel has had those cars seized and they’re now being sold off. Road & Track reports Omi In A Hellcat’s entire 57 vehicle collection is up for auction. If you have deep enough pockets you can score a deal on some exotic stuff.

Bill Omar Carrasquillo, better known by his Youtube name Omi In A Hellcat, was once a popular Youtube personality with over 818,000 subscribers. His claim to fame was showcasing his wealth, mainly his cars which his videos would show him driving or purchasing. Many of the vehicles in the auction have videos on them about how they were purchased or what modifications he did to them.

His channel still exists, though a video hasn’t been posted in over two years. After an extensive investigation, the f eds found Carrasquillo had amassed a massive $30 million fortune with a large-scale piracy scheme in which he was buying and reselling copyrighted material from cable tv. He was sentenced to five years in prison for “piracy of cable TV, access device fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and hundreds of thousands of dollars of copyright infringement,” along with having to forfeit his millions and pay $15 million in restitution. Those millions helped pay for the car collection now going up for auction.



As of this writing, the auction features 32 cars and 25 bikes and off road vehicles. Despite his crimes, the man had decent taste in cars. There’s good stuff to be had like.

There’s a 2019 Acura NSX currently going for $113,000. Or a 2020 Audi R8 V10. Or a 2019 Honda Civic Type R.

Other stuff shows off how lavishly and often dumb he lived with his money. Like a Lamborghini Aventador with a Power Ranger wrap. The man loved Dodge Hellcat models the most though, if you couldn’t figure that out by his username.

But does anyone need two Dodge Challenger Hellcats, One Charger Hellcat, a Durango SRT, and two Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawks? Many of these things were either the same model year or just a year a part.

If you want to bid on one of these vehicles, online bidding opened on September 29. The live auction is set to start October 13 at 11 a. m. eastern. Along with the auction comes a word of warning from the f eds : A ll these cars are being sold as is and any information on them is believed to be correct. Seeing as these vehicles belonged to a Youtuber who was engaging in some serious criminal activity, I’d have these cars thoroughly checked out before taking one out to a Cars and Coffee.