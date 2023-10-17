YouTuber And Convicted Pirate's Seized Collection Of Hellcats And Lamborghinis Sells For $3.2 Million

Car collector and YouTuber Omi In A Hellcat, legal name Bill Omar Carrasquillo, was a smash success on the internet. His YouTube channel saw millions of views and afforded him a lavish lifestyle. Well, that latter part might have been funded by his side hustle, running a wide-reaching cable piracy scheme, using illegal equipment from China to spoof cable TV programming from Comcast and Verizon. For his part in the piracy scheme, Carrasquillo was sentenced to five and a half years in prison, and will be forced to pay back $15 million in restitution, plus an additional $30 million in forfeiture judgment.

Omi’s collection of cars and fine jewelry were seized by U.S. Marshals to help pay off these debts. It’ll all end up a drop in the proverbial bucket, as the entire 32-car and 25-powersports-vehicle collection brought just $3.22 million when it sold last week. The online auction featured a quartet of Lamborghinis, various Mopars, a Bentley, and a handful of Euro sports cars, mostly in white or silver. As suspected the 2019 Aventador LP740-4 S wrapped in Power Rangers (above) brought the most at auction, hammering at $441,000.

We don’t really care about that car, though, do we? No, the coolest car of the auction was this gorgeous all-original 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS with just 12 miles on the odometer. What I wouldn’t do to drive a brand new Impala SS around. You can bet I’d take it on a nice long road trip immediately, stacking miles on the odometer as quickly as possible. This car sold for an absurd $53,750, and you can bet it’ll wind up on Bring A Trailer in the next few weeks with a six-figure reserve.

The moral of the story, I suppose, is don’t pirate cable. And if you do, don’t go up against the legal might of Comcast or Verizon. You know you won’t win.