How To Set Up Your Driving Position (for SPEED)

Some of the most important takeaways from the video are that you need to give yourself some bend. You don’t want your arms or legs fully extended and locked at any time. This can lead to the force from an impact bypassing the steering wheel airbag and going straight into your joints, resulting in a predictably bad time. Also key is that if you have plenty of bend in your limbs, you can do things like turn the wheel a whole bunch without needing to let go of it, which is a plus on the track.

Also key is keeping your hands level with your shoulders when they’re at 9 o’clock and 3 o’clock on the wheel. This means having the steering wheel as high up as is feasible for your body type. This ties in with getting as low as you can in the car. If you’re tall, this can be a problem; otherwise, ratchet your height-adjustable seat to suit. If you don’t have height adjustment, then, as the great Flava Flav once said, “I can’t do nothin’ for you, man.” Next, try and get your seat back as vertical as possible; this improves your leverage on the controls and makes it easier to brace yourself in the seat during high-g maneuvers or emergency stops.

Go out to your car, check your position, and see if (once it gets over feeling weird) a new position more closely following these guidelines isn’t ultimately more comfortable and offers better control.