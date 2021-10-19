Ford has jumped on the outdoorsy bandwagon by offering models outside of the Broncos and Raptor with the new Timberline trims. Although the new Explorer Timberline is already on sale, the Expedition Timberline was recently released and no pricing had been announced yet. It looks as if that’s changed as sources within Ford have revealed to Ford Authority that the Expedition Timberline will cost about $67,000 before destination.

Pricing for the Timberline will start at $66,690. Add in a $1,695 destination charge, and the Expedition Timberline will set you back $68,385. That pricing puts it almost squarely in the middle of the Expedition lineup above the $63,765 Limited and right below the $74,925 King Ranch.



The Expedition Timberline replaces the previous FX4 off road package. For all that coin, you get more than just an appearance package; It just may be as rugged as it looks. It gets things like a unique grill and orange accents (which Ford annoyingly calls Active Orange), 10.6-inches of ground clearance which is 0.8-inches higher than a standard Expedition, and 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler AT tires. All this is in addition to the 3.5-liter 440 horsepower twin-turbo Ecoboost V6.



The Expedition Timberline also gets two unique features pulled from the F-150 Raptor and the Bronco. The first is underbody skidplates that are from the Raptor. The second is the Bronco’s Trail Turn Assist, which tightens the behemoths turning radius to make it easier to navigate tight trails. And for those that were hoping to carry more people and stuff while offroading, you cant get the Expedition Timberline on the extended length Expedition Max.



How does this pricing stack up to the competition? There aren’ t many competitions this size that offer offroad trims. The main competitors would be the Chevy Tahoe Z71/GMC Yukon AT4. The Tahoe Z71 starts at $61,020 but can approach $70,000 fast with options. The same goes for the Yukon At4 which starts at $66,620. Also, GM doesn’t limit you with the offroad trims offering the Suburban and Yukon XL AT4 as well. So it looks like the Expedition sits right in the middle of its competitions pricing. It may be the better pick though simply off of fuel economy. But at the end of the day, it’ll come down to that classic Ford v s. GM preference.

