Your Stunning Lamborghini Huracan Wallpaper Is Here

Mack Hogan
Photos: Dante Danzy

Visually, the Lamborghini Huracan is one of my favorite supercar designs out there. It’s the exact right blend of angular Lamborghini aggression and smooth, modern surfacing.

Dante Danzy, a Jalopnik reader who you can follow on Instagram here, captured the Huracan perfectly. Especially in a vibrant color like this yellow example, the Huracan rules.

