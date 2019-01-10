Your Stunning Lamborghini Huracan Wallpaper Is Here

Visually, the Lamborghini Huracan is one of my favorite supercar designs out there. It’s the exact right blend of angular Lamborghini aggression and smooth, modern surfacing.
Dante Danzy, a Jalopnik reader who you can follow on Instagram here, captured the Huracan perfectly. Especially in a vibrant color like this yellow example, the Huracan rules.
Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.