You may not expect a 2.5-ton, 1998 Toyota SUV to sneak up on you. But it’s preying on your naivety. It’s right behind you.

And it rules. This heavily modified Land Cruiser is the property of Jalopnik reader Brandon Brooks. It is also extremely my shit.

One time, on a Toyota press trip, we had a trail guide named Kurt just wheeling the absolute hell out of a 200-Series Land Cruiser modified for trail boss duty. Ever since I saw that truck, I’ve been obsessed with modified Land Cruisers.

I’m not extremely jealous of Brandon, because he has a great one. If you’d like to be jealous, too, download these wallpapers.

