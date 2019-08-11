With a fiery V10, 640 horsepower and the coveted “Track Attack” upgrades, this Viper TA means business. Complete with a “SINIS7R” vanity license plate, the Viper looks vicious in black.

Nick Dennis, a photographer and Jalopnik reader, took these gorgeous shots of the Viper. The owner of the Viper, Jonathan Silva, is on Instagram as johnny.silva7.

Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.

