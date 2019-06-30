Image: Michael Boulan

Weekend Wallpaper Put these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.

As if Porsche’s big-wing widebody GT3 RS needed anything else to make it stand out, this car has received a sharp set of bright green accents, and I’ll be damned if it doesn’t look mean. I don’t think this car really needed anything more to be worthy of your attention, but if you’re going to have an ostentatious car like this, why not go whole hog?

Here’s a set of photographs taken at just the right time of day with a minimalist parking structure backdrop. The setting is great, as it doesn’t detract from the car, but it sets everything in the dying light of the day. An excellent time to take pictures, you ask me.

These photos were provided by Michael Boulan, and we thank him for it. Is it nice enough to be your wallpaper this week? You decide!

