Your Hypnotically Awesome Honda Aerodeck Wallpapers Are Here

Photo : Toni Scott

Weekend Wallpaper Put these on your desktop to look cool and awesome. Prev Next View All

The Honda Accord Aerodeck is an exotic car you can live with. It’s a shooting brake that will never see a twin on American roads, but you can probably get most work done at your local Honda shop should anything go wrong. The shape is rare, the parts inside? Decidedly less so.



Advertisement

In Japan, the car was marketed as the accord for the accomplished businessman, a car that wasn’t so much a sporty Accord but a somewhat exclusive design exercise with a practical bent built for easy living. For us in America though, the car was forbidden. It never made it to our shores and so its rarified form has turned it into a legendary piece of exotica.

Photo : Toni Scott

Advertisement

And that’s what made our friend Toni Scott pick one up and drive it daily in Houston, Texas. If you think you’ve already read about this car, it’s because you have. Toni gave us the inside scoop into Aerodeck ownership a few months back when they joined us as a weekend contributor.



In addition to owning an Aerodeck and writing some good words about cars and what it’s like to be someone who loves them, Toni’s also an accomplished photographer as these shots make more than clear. I’m really struck by how Toni manages to set off the lines of his Honda against the brightness of the neon behind. It’s the perfect way to look back on an era when Japan was ablaze with electrically-charged inert gases in expertly shaped glass tubes and cars like the Aerodeck were coming off the line.

Photo : Toni Scott

Advertisement

If you like Toni’s work with these shots have a look at their Instagram here, Twitter here, and their prev ious posts on Jalopnik here. And if you like that top shot, click here for a full-resolution version.