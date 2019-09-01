Photo: Arlen Liverman/AML Photography

Despite a flood of media coverage of the new Supra, we haven’t actually seen a lot of high-quality photos. Toyota’s press kit is pretty slim at the moment and the cars haven’t made it to a lot of serious photographers.

But Jalopnik reader and professional photographer Arlen Liverman (@aml_photos) recently got to shoot one for his company, AML Photos. And it was a white one, which is undoubtedly The Good Color for the 2020 Supra.

You may be tired of the Supra. I understand that. But these photos are too damn good not to share, so just deal with the blessed Supraposting. It’s one of the only good things we have left.

Check these (and the rest of Arlen’s work) out:

