This worked out well last time, so let’s try again!

- chip shortages are going to continue into 2023 and cause all sorts of havoc on the car market. The auto lobby is a powerful one, so I’m guessing that they’ll succeed in prioritizing more capacity for automotive related electronics when it’s clear the strategy of hoping things get better doesn’t work. Which really means: I hope y’all weren’t looking forward to a new graphics card in ‘22.

- people will continue to complain about range anxiety even though they are driving less than they ever have and their current car has less range than several of the EVs on sale today. Meanwhile, the grownups in the EU will continue to drive the global demand for EVs.

- fuel prices are going up! People will blame Biden. It’ll be high enough that some folks will seek out fuel efficient vehicles, placing greater demand on the most economical cars and further raising their prices.

- Bro-dudes upset at gas prices will stage protests by parking their jacked pickups in supercharger spaces. Many won’t realize that the fuel type is different.

- interest rates will rise to combat inflation. Which means a bunch of people tettering on the edge of vehicle affordability are going to be forcefully pushed out.

- the Lightning will be a smashing success. Also, the Lightning will be recalled immediately after availability. Also, some idiot Ford dealership will add a $30k markup to one.

- basically: ‘22 is going to suck if you’re a low to middle income earner.