Reader Kaufmania, rolls with the back seat down pretending its a shooting brake got to go to four different airports on his birthday. How nice!

“Setting —> 7am - Former East Berlin, June 20, 2004. Checking out of my single night stay at some econo-stay type german hotel as I only had to crash one night in Berlin to make my 9:15am flight out of Tegel. But when I go to check out everything goes wrong. The card is at the limit, so the 80Euro bill is not getting paid this morning. Long part of the story short... after some bad noise and exchanging of contact information, and the card itself, I was allowed to be on my way.

8:45am 6/20/2004 - Arrive at Tegel Intl. Fuck, Fuck, Fuck, Fuck... gonna miss my flight! Wheeewww..... flight in delayed. Safe....

9:15am - Flight still delayed

10am - Flight still delayed

10:30am Boarding! Woot, and we are taxing by 11am, only 1hr and 45 mins late. No explanation given.

Sometime after 12pm, 6/20/04 - Land incredibly fast at Schiphol only 45 mins late. Good pilot. Still might make connector to Memphis after a month in Poland.

KLM, Northwest & Post 9/11 Airport Security....

I had been in Poland doing research for my masters thesis in chemistry. When in grad school always do as your advisor says - he is more of a mentor than a talking head. These are life skills he is sharing, not just laboratory technique and career advice. Thus when he says, “When you are asked what you were doing in Poland for 4 weeks at the international security check to board, just tell them you were on vacation”, you should listen. DO NOT tell them you have been working on an NIH funded research project to develop targeted drug delivery systems to combat cancer. The nice Dutch man will leave his counter and go speak with the man along the wall, ever so nonchalantly against the wall, so that in his Aviators, black suit, and clip board, total sticks out like a cobalt SS at Mustang dyno day. He will then check his clipboard and then look at you... then flip through his clipboard... and LOOK AT YOU! Before the nice Dutch man comes back to his counter and asks what you were doing in Germany. Explain to him you were only in Germany for one night and that you were in Poland, working with chemicals, and science, and government, and arise as much suspension as you possibly can right now! .... Back to the Man in Black along the wall who flips his clipboard and then STARES INTO SOUL thru his aviators. Twice more will I be asked about my time in Germany, which was only one night, before I am allowed to board. The lady in a full burka and three kids made it thru in a 1/5th of the time, I swear.

Lesson - Listen to you adviser & lie to airport security.

Okay... So not I am on the plane. Alright... just over 10 hours and I will be back in the states, and just one puddle jump to go after that before I am back in good ole Raleigh NC. However soon you realize everyone is on the plane, yet we are not backing away from the terminal. Strange. 10 mins..... 20 mins... I can see the wing and the engines of the DC-10... WTF - the engine is open and people are in it. Fuck. Capt. - “Everyone, we are having some problems...” fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck.

But mind you this flight is full. That means there is a lady in her 60s sitting beside you. And she loves to conversate. She love to talk. She loves to tell you the things she knows that the general population is not aware of. In fact.. and this is a direct quote... “You know who invented Saccharine don’t you?

The God Damn Mormons!”

2 hours later they decide the plan isn’t going to fly. I am getting an extra night in Amsterdam on KLM/Northwest’s tip. Alas, my card is maxed out and back in Berlin anyway. Fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck.

6-21-04 —> My 23rd Birthday!!! As I am waking up in a rather nice hotel on the outskirts of Schriphol I realize all my friends are at my birthday/welcome home party at the Olde Bar in Raleigh. Fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck. Everyone is up by 5/6am and back at the terminal. We have been told they have fixed the plane and that we are the schedule departure of the day. However, when we get back on the plane something is amiss. I am in the same designated seat, beside the same basket case lady, but this is not the same chair. The entertainment (which are laughable in a DC-10) controls totally different. And believe me I was using them to drown out Saccharine/Mormon lady. This isn’t the same plane! Oh you cheeky dutch KLM fuckers. However, TSA regulations still state the luggage already on the other plane but be unloaded, scanned through security, and then RE-SCANNED through security again before being able to be loaded onto the new plane, which they still insist is the same plane.

Now since i missed my flight from Memphis to RDU yesterday, KLM/Northwest have arranged for my connector from Memphis to RDU for like Noon CST, no charge. Much respect or so I thought. WE STILL AT THE TERMINAL FOR ANOTHER 2 HOURS WHILE THEY DO THE BAGGAGE!!!! Which everyone can see being done. But remember, it is the same plane.

We land in Memphis... fucking Memphis Intl. Airport.....(ever been there? then you know) 45 mins late for my connector. By now I have notice this German woman who has been making all the same moves as me since Tegel. She isn’t so hot on English and could use a hand. We charge down the international terminal, into the main concourse, knocking women and children and kiosks aside, that by some hope and against hope the plan will still be there. Alas the gate is empty and no one is around. Except for one women who I will hate to the day I die.

Northwest employee behind the counter informs us the next flight to Raleigh is over booked already by 4 seats and we will need to purchase tickets for a flight tomorrow. FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK.... how? no money... no credit... limited ability to contact people for help and this poor German chick who can’t speak English well. There wasn’t a problem shifting our flight reservation yesterday. Whats the problem now I ask? Ahhhh.. but asking for an explanation only arises contempt in this unionized and protected from on high employee. How dare I question her authority. She smarts off to me, and then literally turns and walks away into one of those authorized personal only doors. Bitch I got you name and you better believe I made a nasty call a few days later. But I also praised the help of another Northwest employee working with a US Air employeee to get us home after we trekked back to the international terminal for help from one of the liasons who were pointing people in all kinds of directions since our flight was delateyed essentially 18 hours.

The route us in a Bombardier to Greenville/Spartenburg Regional Airport (I grew up in Charlotte and I had no idea GSP had an airport). From there we board a twin US Air twin prop with 2 columns of single seats and no divider b/t us and the pilot and co-pilot. Drinks? Ha! you must be joking.

Emerging from the twin prop around 6:30pm on 6-21-14, my 23rd b-day, 25 hours later, directly on to the tarmac at RDU and taking an deep deep breath of that sweet sweet humidity! HOME!

Wait...

Looking around...

Where is our luggage?

Is it not under the plane? No? What the fuck?

This is where things really just blew my fucking mind and while I had been loaded and my firing pin cocked, the safety (out of decorum) was still on. Well, apparently we couldn’t fly to RDU on that over booked flight from memphis that was later in the day, but as it turns out our luggage could. Who’d thunk it!?!?!? Safe mechanism flips to off, but its alright, its okay, the luggage will be in the main concourse at the Northwest office and we can just pick our shit up there.

Now, who reading this far thinks this went at all the way we were told it would?

Here I am, my face planted on the glass of the Northwest office wall, my luggage literally less than an inch away, but all the lights in the office are off and the door locked. After all it is after 5pm. FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCKFUCK FUCK. I shall not be denied. A TSA agent came over and asked what the problem was, apparently in attempt to subdue me as a terrorist, to which point I told him quite directly to find a Northwest employee with a key. He obeyed as he knew I meant business. I was not to be trifled with.

Trifling, however was exactly what the Northwest employee did with me. By this point its been 45 mins. My ride had been circling for at least that long to pick me up. I am reassuring the poor German girl things are alright everytime I go to find an airport staff member or whoever to light a fire under Northwests ass and get someone out here. Now you would like we would be the only people whos luggage flew before they flew right.... no no no... after about 45 mins there are about 10 more people waiting, including the hard ass old lady in a wheel chair who you could tell didn’t take shit from no one... NO ONE.

Ahhhh... relief, Northwest employee shows up with a smile and kind voice. I am in no mood. “We’ve been waiting for 45 mins” I state, as a matter of a fact.

NW Employee - Jokingly and with a smile, “Oh! Well then it wouldn’t hurt if I went back and finished my dinner”

“OPEN THE FUCKING DOOR!” that firing pen clicked and the resulting shot rang out, shutting down the entire concourse with those 4 words. I was rather loud. The look of fear was pronounced on his face as he stumbled with the keys to open the door. The old lady in the wheel gave me a thumbs up and nodded in approval. Once opened, only I entered, and distributed everyone’s luggage. The NW employee had no rights to that space anymore. I had claimed it as mine.

I got mine and the german chicks stuff last, shook her hand and wish her the best of luck in her Post-Doc at UNC, walked to 100 feet to the front door where Charlie was waiting in his truck along the curb, perfect timing.”