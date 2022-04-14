You might think that receiving payment with certified loan check and verifying the check on the spot might be one of the most secure and reliable methods of payment for selling used cars in a private party transaction, right? Apparently not for reader Jeebus:



My worst experience was when I sold my 96 Nissan Maxima. Like any cheap-ish used car, I put it up on Craigslist. A marine called me up VERY interested, because he was in love with this gen Maxima. We met up in a Best Buy parking lot and he decided it was the car for him. The next day we met at my bank, and he brought with him a loan check from Navy Federal...all very official looking, everything looked A-OK. I made copies of his license and I walked into the bank to verify and deposit the check. They verified it, I signed it in my teller’s presence, and that $4k went straight into my account.

Because it was verified the funds were available immediately, but I waited over a week to move those funds...just in case. When I felt comfortable, I moved those funds to payoff some debt we had. A few days later I got an email from my bank notifying me that I was a few thousand dollars overdrawn. This was at a time in my life where we were not exactly rolling in the dough, so this was quite concerning. I looked online that instant and sure enough the $4k car check was reversed!!!!

What? I was furious. What the hell was going on? I called the buyer freaking out and he sounded confused as well. He had no idea what this could be about. I didn’t want to call him a scammer just yet, but I felt scammed...however why would he answer his phone? Then I called my bank. They told me that Navy Federal had reversed the check. I was in shock...”why?” All my bank could tell me was that it was reversed due to a signature issue. MY signature.

Yes, somehow Navy Federal determined that MY signature...from a man that doesn’t bank with them or have any previous dealings with them, was not MY signature. I had signed it in my teller’s presence for fuck’s sake! Sure my signature is scribbly, but so are most...and how would they know what it’s supposed to look like??

I tried to calm down and figure out what to do next. There was a Navy Federal branch near me so I went there. I brought this up to them and they looked it all up, then told me “sorry, there’s nothing we can do. The loan has been canceled due to this.” Now I was furious...”cancelled!!! how can it be cancelled??? Your customer has MY car! And now he doesn’t even have to pay you for it!”

I wasn’t satisfied with that answer and demanded to speak to the manager. She wasn’t very apologetic...she basically said, “there’s nothing we can do. you have to go to the ORIGINAL branch office with the buyer and he has to get a new loan” I argued and argued, until they escorted me out by security.

Thankfully, the buyer felt REALLY bad about this. He agreed to meet me at the branch the next day and we’d get this straightened out. We met at the branch and got the process rolling. Unfortunately it wasn’t super smooth. Because the old loan was still on his credit, he wasn’t qualified for a new one...so this whole process took a lot longer than it should have. Hours went by. I made it clear to Navy Federal that I would leave with nothing less than a wad of cash. I would NOT accept another check from them. They kind of poo pooed that request and handed me a check.

So naturally, I had to argue some more. It took another hour before they finally caved and just gave me the cash. I rushed to my bank and deposited that cash minutes before they closed for the day. I was relieved. I was tired. And I sure as fuck wasn’t going to do business with Navy Federal EVER again.

[many years later I caved and DID do business with them again. They fucked me over in a different way...and it took me another day of being at an office...I shit you not]